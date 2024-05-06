VP Harris announces more than $100 mln to support auto workers

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced more than $100 million in funding and resources to support American auto workers and small auto suppliers.

Historic contracts secured by the United Auto Workers with the Big Three Detroit automakers and recent organizing victories ensure that these jobs will provide comparable wages, retirement security and respect at work, the office of the VP said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)