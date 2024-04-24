BMRCL Extends Late-Night Train Services from Terminal Stations for Lok Sabha Elections

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Wednesday announced that Namma Metro will extend its last train services from all four terminal stations on April 26 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, BMRCL said that last train service from Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, Whitefield (Kadugodi) has been extended till 11.55 pm.

''The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic towards all the four directions will leave at 12.35 am on April 27,'' it said.

Commuters have been advised to travel as per convenience.

