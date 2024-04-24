BMRCL Extends Late-Night Train Services from Terminal Stations for Lok Sabha Elections
BMRCL extended Namma Metro last train services on April 26 due to Lok Sabha elections. Last trains from Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, and Whitefield will leave at 11:55 PM, while from Kempegowda Station, Majestic, they will depart at 12:35 AM on April 27.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Wednesday announced that Namma Metro will extend its last train services from all four terminal stations on April 26 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
In a statement, BMRCL said that last train service from Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, Whitefield (Kadugodi) has been extended till 11.55 pm.
''The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic towards all the four directions will leave at 12.35 am on April 27,'' it said.
Commuters have been advised to travel as per convenience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
