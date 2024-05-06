Rajasthan Royals' Players grace Luminous Power Technologies' Event in Delhi

The Meet was attended by Rajasthan Royals ace batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rovman Powell & one of the most prolific bowler R Ashwin Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer, Preeti Bajaj, MD & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Amit Shukla, VP and Business Head, Energy Solutions, Shane Bond, R Ashwin, Rovman Powell & Arun Tiwari, VP- Sales, Luminous Power Technologies May 4, 2024, Delhi: India's leading energy solutions brand and the Title Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024, Luminous Power Technologies, today hosted an exclusive ''Meet and Greet'' event with the players of Rajasthan Royals in Delhi. As the title sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing season, Luminous is excited to bring fans closer to their cricket heroes. The meet and greet event offered cricket fans and enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with their favourite players. The event was attended by the leadership team of Luminous India Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy, Transformation, and Marketing Officer, Amit Shukla, Senior VP – Energy Solutions, and leading players of Rajasthan Royals including ace batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rovman Powell & one of the most prolific bowler R Ashwin. Several channel partners and distributors attended this exclusive "Meet & Greet" event. The players presented their signed miniature bats to the Luminous team. Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies said, ''Luminous has consistently been driven by the values of high performance and reliability while striving to be a catalyst in the energy ecosystem. The partnership with Rajasthan Royals is most special for Luminous as the association has only grown stronger in recent years. The collaboration between the two brands is strong due to the shared values, as we together are set on the path of championing sustainability through our collaborative social initiatives. The partnership with Rajasthan Royals has helped us achieve greater brand visibility amongst the RR Fans who are spread all over India. We are extremely delighted with the way the team is performing and look forward to seeing this association grow further with every season." Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies said, "Luminous has closely been associated with the nation's most loved sport of cricket through strategic brand partnerships. Our alliance with Rajasthan Royals gives us an opportunity to build a stronger brand recall amongst our target audience. The Rajasthan Royal's team presence has instilled sporting spirit and boosted the morale of the Luminous team and channel partners alike. The partnership with RR highlights our efforts towards illuminating lives with innovative energy solutions, and the team's support strengthens our endeavours to bring about a transformation in society." Luminous and Rajasthan Royals have taken their brand collaboration a step further, as Luminous complemented Rajasthan Royals' commitment to solar power 156 homes for '26 sixes' hit during the team's #PinkPromise match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, April 6. The Royals, through its social equity arm, Royal Rajasthan Foundation have undertaken a women-led transformative endeavour aimed at bringing solar power to communities in need, and the franchise's Title Sponsor, Luminous Power Technologies, is supporting the initiative, which is being led by rural women, who have trained to become solar engineers and are promoting the usage of solar energy in their community. About Luminous Power Technologies Luminous Power Technologies is a powerful and trustworthy brand with a wide range of innovative products in the power backup and residential solar space that covers inverters Batteries & Solar solutions. Luminous has been in business for 35 years now. Recently CRISIL has upgraded its credit rating to AAA+. With 7 manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India, and a presence in over 40 countries, our 6000 employees serve more than 60,000 channel partners and millions of customers. Our motto has always been Customer Delight through Innovation & Passion with a focus on Execution & teamwork.

