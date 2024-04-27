Simulated Exercise Temporarily Restricts Traffic Flow Near Israeli Embassy
Traffic movement was restricted on APJ Abdul Kalam road on Saturday due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy, officials said.The traffic was restricted from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, they said.The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said, Movement of traffic is restricted on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road from 12 noon to 1.30 pm due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy. Traffic will be diverted from Q-Point and roundabout Hotel Claridges.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Traffic movement was restricted on APJ Abdul Kalam road on Saturday due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy, officials said.
The traffic was restricted from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, they said.
The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said, ''Movement of traffic is restricted on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road from 12 noon to 1.30 pm due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy. Traffic will be diverted from Q-Point and roundabout Hotel Claridges. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Domestic air passenger traffic likely touched 15.4 crore in 2023-24: Report
UP: 200 people booked for causing traffic congestion on Eid in Meerut
Delhi: Traffic police issues advisory in view of Baisakhi celebrations
Pro-Palestinian protests disrupt traffic in major US cities as demonstrators shut down airport highways and key bridges
8 Indian nationals accused of abducting and trafficking humans in Nepal