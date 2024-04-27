Simulated Exercise Temporarily Restricts Traffic Flow Near Israeli Embassy

Traffic movement was restricted on APJ Abdul Kalam road on Saturday due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy, officials said.

The traffic was restricted from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, they said.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said, ''Movement of traffic is restricted on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road from 12 noon to 1.30 pm due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy. Traffic will be diverted from Q-Point and roundabout Hotel Claridges. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.''

