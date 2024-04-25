Left Menu

Protest over Kidnapping Halts Traffic in Delhi's Dabri

Traffic was affected on Thursday after a group of people staged a protest here demanding strict action against a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl, officials said. The Delhi Police said that a case of kidnapping was registered at the Dabri police station, adding that the girl was later found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:13 IST
Representative image.
Traffic was affected on Thursday after a group of people staged a protest here demanding strict action against a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl, officials said. The Delhi Police said that a case of kidnapping was registered at the Dabri police station, adding that the girl was later found. The accused was apprehended and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, it further said. According to the police, people belonging to a right-wing outfit gathered outside the police station demanding strict action against the accused. They were also demanding sections of POCSO Act to be added in the FIR.

''They blocked the road, due to which traffic remained halted for a few minutes. Later, the protestors were pacified after giving them assurance of proper action in the case,'' a police officer said.

Taking to X, the police wrote that traffic was affected on the Dabri-Dwarka Nala Road in both the carriageways from Power House, Bindapur towards Dabri and vice-versa due to the protest.

