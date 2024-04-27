Left Menu

Devastating Car Fire in Gurugram: Driver Narrowly Escapes by Leaping into Manhole

A man saved his life by jumping into a nearby open sewer manhole when his moving car suddenly caught fire here on Saturday afternoon, said police.According to a fire officer, they soon brought the fire under control but the car was completely gutted in the incident.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

According to a fire officer, they soon brought the fire under control but the car was completely gutted in the incident. Later, the fire brigade team pulled out the man, who was crying for help, safely from the sewer manhole. Randhir Singh, a native of Hisar, suffered burn injuries in his hands and other parts of the body and is being treated at a hospital, the fire officer added. The incident took place opposite a mall at the service road of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Sector 31. ''While we were fighting the fire, we heard the voice of a person crying for help. We soon understood that the voice was from the sewer manhole. Our team members' immediately pulled out the man from the sewer manhole,'' said a senior fire officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

