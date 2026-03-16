At least 11 hospital staff suffered burn injuries during evacuation of patients to safety: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:18 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 11 hospital staff suffered burn injuries during evacuation of patients to safety: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
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- Mohan Charan Majhi
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