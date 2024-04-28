Tragedy on Jharkhand Road: Two Family Members Perish in Fatal Accident

A woman and her daughter were killed and her professor husband was injured on Saturday when their car met with an accident in Jharkhand, police said here. The accident occurred near Ranishwar area when they were returning from Jharkhand's Dumka to Bolpur in West Bengal, a senior officer said. How the accident took place is unclear, he said, adding that the teacher himself was driving the car. Local people rescued the three to a nearby hospital at Raniswar. Later, they were shifted to the Suri Sadar Hospital where Puspalata Jena (50), wife of the professor, and their daughter Sukriti Jena (25), were declared brought dead, the officer said. Santanu Jena, a professor of Visva Bharati's Silpa Sadana, was undergoing treatment at the Suri hospital, and his condition was stated to be critical.

The professor suffered serious injury and one of his legs may be amputated, the officer said. An investigation into the accident has been initiated, he added.

