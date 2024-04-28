Left Menu

Portico Collapse at Puri Railway Station Injures Four Construction Workers

Building collapse at Puri station injures 4 workers; all safe; probe ordered.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:02 IST
Portico Collapse at Puri Railway Station Injures Four Construction Workers
Four workers were injured when a portion of an under-construction building of Puri railway station collapsed on Sunday, officials said.

When the incident occurred, six labourers were working at the site, of which four suffered injuries. All the injured workers have been shifted to hospital and are currently out of danger, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

The ECoR has ordered an investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

