12 Hospitalized after Consuming Contaminated Meat Item in Mumbai; Majority Discharged

At least 12 people were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in the last two days after they ate a non-vegetarian street food item in Goregaon area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Sunday.He said nine of the 12 people have been discharged from the hospital while three others are recuperating.The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon East on Friday after eating chicken shawarma, he said.Twelve people complained of food poisoning on Friday and Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:18 IST
