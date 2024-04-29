Left Menu

Major Fire Erupts in Burrabazar Godown, Causing Substantial Damage

A major fire broke out at a godown storing plastic materials in the citys congested Burrabazar area on Monday morning, police said.The fire spread to the two adjacent residential buildings and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it, they said.Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at around 5.15 am, an official said.The fire first broke out in the godown storing plastic material and then spread to the adjacent residential buildings.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:54 IST
Major Fire Erupts in Burrabazar Godown, Causing Substantial Damage
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a godown storing plastic materials in the city's congested Burrabazar area on Monday morning, police said.

The fire spread to the two adjacent residential buildings and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it, they said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at around 5.15 am, an official said.

''The fire first broke out in the godown storing plastic material and then spread to the adjacent residential buildings. Since the godown was full of inflammable materials it spread fast,'' a senior officer of the Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI.

Both the godown and the residential buildings are on Govindo Mohan Lane beside Nakhoda Masjid in the central part of the city. At the moment the fire has been brought under control,'' he added.

Local people also assisted the fire brigade personnel in dousing the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and supervised the operation.

A forensic team will investigate the fire, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024