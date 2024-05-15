Left Menu

Biden says he'll debate Trump twice: 'Make my day'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is willing to debate Republican presidential rival Donald Trump twice before the Nov. 5 election. "Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn't shown up for a debate," Biden said in a video message posted on X.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:55 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is willing to debate Republican presidential rival Donald Trump twice before the Nov. 5 election.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn't shown up for a debate," Biden said in a video message posted on X. "Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Make my day pal. I'll even do it twice." The Democratic president took a swipe at Trump's legal troubles in the video with an oblique reference to the court schedule in Trump's hush money trial in New York.

"So let's pick the dates Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays," Biden said. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who refused to debate his rivals in the Republican primary race, has in recent weeks been challenging Biden to engage in a one-on-one match-up with him, offering to debate the incumbent Democrat "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

