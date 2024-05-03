SMT and HeartX Forge Transformative Partnership in Cardiovascular Space

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies), a renowned medical device company at the forefront of innovative patient care in the cardiovascular segment has announced a strategic partnership with HeartX, a pioneering MedTech company focused on research and development. Through this collaboration, SMT gains an innovative product line in the Congenital Heart Defect space. This collaboration not only broadens SMT's advanced product offerings within the Congenital Heart Defect space but also marks a significant stride toward revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale. HeartX's portfolio includes advanced products like the JOVE VB Stent for Sinus Venous ASD, JOVE Versatile ASD (VASO), Fenestrated VASO and JOVE PFO, with ongoing developments in PDA and VSD closures as well as advanced visualization systems for structural interventions. The collaboration between SMT and HeartX aims to address gaps in current medical procedures by prioritizing simplicity, efficiency, and cost reduction. By leveraging SMT's global reach and regulatory expertise, HeartX's innovative products will be made more accessible to patients worldwide. SMT's CEO Mr Ganesh Sabat further claims, "This strategic partnership greatly expands SMT's portfolio of medical solutions in the Congenital heart space. This is a part of our growth strategy and is also in line with our 'Pledge to save millions' philosophy." Adding more on the partnership, the CEO of HeartX, Mr Cheran Uthirapathi says, "This Partnership is aimed at leveraging the core competencies of both HeartX and SMT to deliver innovative solutions that address unmet clinical needs. I firmly believe that this strategic collaboration will accelerate the process of taking HeartX's Congenital heart portfolio from India to the world."

HeartX and SMT aim to set a new standard for medical innovation, spotlighting India's role in global healthcare advancements.

