Tragic Accident: Four Lives Lost as Milk Tanker Collides with Tempo and Crashes into River

The accident occurred near Borande village on the Kalyan-Nagar road around 2 pm on Friday, an official said.The milk tanker and the tempo laden with vegetables were proceeding towards Kalyan from Alephata, inspector Dinkar Chakor of Tokawadi police station in Murbad said. The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against the deceased tanker driver, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:38 IST
Four persons were killed after a tanker transporting milk hit a tempo and plunged into a river at Malshej ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred near Borande village on the Kalyan-Nagar road around 2 pm on Friday, an official said.

The milk tanker and the tempo laden with vegetables were proceeding towards Kalyan from Alephata, inspector Dinkar Chakor of Tokawadi police station in Murbad said. The tanker hit the tempo and fell into a river, he said.

A couple travelling in the tanker, its driver and the driver of the tempo, were killed in the accident, while the couple's four-year-old son survived, the official said.

The victims, Akshay Dighe (30), his wife Tejas (26), and tanker driver Dattatraya Waman (42), were killed on the spot, and tempo driver Shakeel Sheikh (29) died soon after, he said. The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against the deceased tanker driver, the official said.

