Tragic Car Accident Claims Five Lives in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie

Five individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The car carrying the victims veered off the road and plummeted 60 meters down, killing four men instantly and critically injuring two women. One of the injured succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The remaining injured woman is receiving medical attention. The incident claimed the lives of students from IMS Unison University and Dehradun Institute of Technology University. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences for the deceased and their families.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a woman, were killed and another was injured in the early hours of Saturday when their car fell off the road in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie.

The car fell about 60 metres down on another road near Jharipani in Mussoorie, an official said.

Four men died on the spot while one of the two women seriously injured in the accident succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital.

The other injured woman is still under treatment, fire official Dhiraj Singh Tariyal said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

''Received the painful news about the death of five persons in an unfortunate road accident in Mussoorie. Pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear the pain,'' Dhami said in a post on X.

The information about the accident was received at around 5:30 am, he added.

The victims were mostly students in their twenties who had come to Mussoorie on a trip on Saturday morning.

Two men and two women were from the IMS Unison University in Dehradun and one was from the Dehradun Institute of Technology University.

Those killed were identified as Aman Singh Rana (22), Dingyansh Pratap Bhati (23), Tanuja Rawat 22), Ashutosh Tiwari and Hridayansh Chandra (24).

Nayanshri (24) is still under treatment at a hospital.

