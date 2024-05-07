At 87%, Indian brands are dominating retail businesses on highstreets: Knight Frank

Indian brands are dominating the retail market landscape on high streets. As per a report by Knight Frank India, a property consultant, as high as 87 per cent of stores on high streets are occupied by Indian businesses, as these are focused on meeting local preferences. Indian brands are choosing to be in locations that are either in proximity to their catchment or are placed to benefit from the historical or cultural importance of these high streets.

In the 34 high streets located in Tier 1 cities, Indian-origin stores have a massive presence of 5,232 as compared to 725 international-origin stores, while in the Tier 2 markets, where total stores on high streets are estimated to be 1,289 are almost completely dominated by Indian origin stores at 1,106, compared to just 183 international-origin stores. "Despite grappling with inadequate infrastructure, many retail high street locales are now witnessing concerted endeavours towards urban renewal, particularly in tier 1 cities. It is our anticipation that, in the foreseeable future, the establishment of new mobility infrastructure will further catalyse the resurgence of prime high streets, reclaiming their status as premier destinations," said Shishir Baijal, Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

The highest growth in rental observed amongst the tier 1 cities was in Connaught Place in NCR, marking a 33 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by two high-streets in Bengaluru -- Hennur Main Road and Commercial Street, with 20 per cent and 17 per cent year-on-year growth in the rentals, respectively. Amongst tier - 2, Guwahati-Shillong Road recorded the highest rent appreciation of 38 per cent which is also the highest for all 58 high streets across the country.

The trends show that apparel dominated the retail market across high streets with 29 per cent contribution, followed by food and beverages at 18 per cent, exhibiting the importance of dining options for consumers. Accessories cover 17 per cent in high streets. Knight Frank India in its latest report, 'Think India Think Retail 2024- Shopping Centre and High Street Dynamics Across 29 Cities', noted that high streets generate an average of USD 370 per square feet in 2023.

The report further projected that the potential consumption across 58 high streets in 29 cities will be nearly USD 3 billion for 2024-25. The report estimates that the total number of operational stores on high streets across 29 cities to be 7,246, the majority of which are located in the tier 1 markets. In 2023, the National Capital Region (23 per cent), Bengaluru (18 per cent), and Hyderabad (15 per cent) emerged as the top three cities with the highest number of stores among the top eight cities. Among tier two cities, Vadodara (2 per cent), Surat (2 per cent), and Chandigarh (2 per cent) led with the most stores.

Khan Market in NCR commanded the highest rent, ranging from Rs 1,000-1,500 per sq ft per month, followed by DLF Galleria in Gurugram with rents ranging from Rs 800-1200 per sq ft per month. (ANI)

