TMC, INDIA bloc pushing Bengal to the direction opposite to development: PM Modi at Kakdwip rally.
PTI | Kakdwip | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC, INDIA bloc pushing Bengal to the direction opposite to development: PM Modi at Kakdwip rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC will not be able to win more than 10 seats in West Bengal: BJP leader RP Singh
Under 'Mission Compassion' cancer patients will be given all types of assistance: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
"Pak-occupied Kashmir is ours, will take it back": Amit Shah in West Bengal's Hooghly
BJP desires 'strong government' at Centre, INDIA bloc seeks 'complicit government' to further personal interests: J P Nadda in West Bengal.
BJP worker found deceased in West Bengal's Monteswar