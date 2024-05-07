Left Menu

U.S. repatriates 11 citizens from northeast Syria

The United States repatriated 11 U.S. citizens, including five minors, from northeastern Syria, the State Department said on Tuesday, in the largest single return of Americans from the war zone. The United States also helped repatriate six Canadians, four Dutch citizens and a child from Finland back to those countries, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:25 IST
U.S. repatriates 11 citizens from northeast Syria

The United States repatriated 11 U.S. citizens, including five minors, from northeastern Syria, the State Department said on Tuesday, in the largest single return of Americans from the war zone.

The United States also helped repatriate six Canadians, four Dutch citizens and a child from Finland back to those countries, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. A 9-year-old non-U.S. citizen, who was a sibling of one of the American minors, was also resettled in the United States, he said.

The Canadian foreign ministry said the six Canadians were children who would "receive the support and care needed to begin a new life here in Canada." Thousands of foreigners, including women and children, had moved to Syria from countries around the world to live in Islamic State's so-called "caliphate" until 2019, when U.S.-backed Kurdish forces snatched the last pocket of Syrian territory from the jihadists.

Women and children fleeing from Syria were housed in overcrowded detention camps run by Kurdish authorities, and international non-governmental organizations, who had pushed for repatriations due to rising violence and dire conditions in the camps. Approximately 30,000 people - mostly children - from more than 60 countries remain in Syria's al-Hol and Roj displaced-person camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024