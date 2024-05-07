Left Menu

Profit of IGL surged by 16% in Q4 FY24

The overall net profit for FY2023-24 stood at Rs 1748.08 crore, exhibiting a 21 per cent growth from Rs 1445.02 crore in the previous financial year, the company informed the stock exchange in its filing on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:00 IST
Profit of IGL surged by 16% in Q4 FY24
Indraprastha Gas Limited (Image: X/https://www.iglonline.net/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The profit of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has surged 16 per cent in the Q4 of Financial Year 2023-24. The profit has increased to Rs 382.80 crore from Rs 329.75 crore in Q3 FY-24. The overall net profit for FY2023-24 stood at Rs 1748.08 crore, exhibiting a 21 per cent growth from Rs 1445.02 crore in the previous financial year, the company informed the stock exchange in its filing on Tuesday.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The company reported a turnover of Rs 3949.17 crore in Q4 of FY24 which is marginally lower than Rs 4042.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

The company also informed the exchange about the appointment of Prof. Rajni Abbi as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 years. The gross turnover of the company for the financial year 2023-24 reached Rs 15,403.13 crore compared to Rs 15,543.67 crore in FY 2022-23 primarily due to the stabilization of international gas prices despite an increase in sales volume.

The sales volume has also surged from 8.25 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day (MMSCMD) in Q4 of 2022-23 to 8.73 MMSCMD in Q4 of FY'24, marking a volume growth of 7%. The CNG sales of the company also witnessed a 5 per cent growth, while PNG (Piped Natural Gas) exhibited an overall sales volume increase of 11% during this quarter.

The average daily gas sale in FY 2023-24 increased by 4 per cent to 8.43 MMSCMD from 8.09 MMSCMD in FY'23. CNG volumes grew by 4 per cent while PNG sales volumes rose by 6 per cent in FY 2023-24 over the previous fiscal. After consolidating the financial results of its associate companies, CUGL & MNGL, the consolidated net profit after tax of IGL reached Rs 1983.40 crore in 2023-24, compared to Rs1639.65 crore in FY22-23, marking a 21 per cent increase during the year.

On Tuesday's trading session, the share of the company traded at Rs 444.10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024