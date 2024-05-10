Left Menu

MSDE and Mahindra & Mahindra launch pilot projects to empower women in drone technology

Shri Tiwari highlighted that the partnership will utilize Mahindra & Mahindra’s agricultural expertise to provide comprehensive training at two National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) located in Hyderabad and Noida.

Image Credit: Facebook (Skill India)
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have entered into a collaborative agreement under the Drone Didi Yojana, launching two pilot projects aimed at empowering women through drone technology. The MoU was signed by Secretary Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari and Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD of Mahindra Group, in the presence of other MSDE officials.

The initiative is part of a broader scheme launched earlier this year which intends to train 15,000 women to operate drones for various agricultural applications including fertilizing crops, monitoring growth, and planting seeds. This program is designed to open new livelihood avenues for women by equipping them with skills in emerging technologies.

Shri Tiwari highlighted that the partnership will utilize Mahindra & Mahindra’s agricultural expertise to provide comprehensive training at two National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) located in Hyderabad and Noida. This effort not only aims to empower rural women in agriculture but also to advance the mission of upskilling women for nation-building.

“This collaboration will advance the vision of the Ministry to equip women with the skills needed to contribute to nation-building,” said Shri Tiwari, adding that this marks the beginning of many such collaborative projects with M&M.

Dr. Anish Shah of Mahindra Group expressed the company's commitment to empowering women in line with their Rise philosophy, emphasizing that the pilot projects under the Drone Didi Yojana are a groundbreaking convergence of women, farming, and technology.

The training for these projects will be conducted in exclusive batches of 20 women each, offering a 15-day curriculum approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). NSTIs will provide the necessary infrastructure, hostel facilities for participants, and engage with local Women Self Help Groups and NGOs to mobilize participation. Mahindra Group will support the initial setup with equipment like simulation machinery/drones, and cover operating costs including the fees for DGCA License Holder Instructors.

The outcomes from these pilot projects will guide MSDE in expanding the Drone Didi Yojana across more NSTIs/ITIs nationwide. Furthermore, Mahindra & Mahindra plans to extend drone training for women at its skilling centers in Zaheerabad, Telangana, and Nagpur, Maharashtra, enhancing the reach and impact of this innovative initiative.     

