Air India on Friday said it will start additional flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan as the airline expands its operations to meet rising demand.From 22 June 2024, Air India will operate daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Amsterdam Schiphol and Delhi to Milan Malpensa, increasing frequency on the two key routes from 4x weekly and 5x weekly, respectively.Additionally, Air India will add another flight on the Delhi-Copenhagen route, taking the frequency on the route to 5x weekly, it said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:34 IST
Air India Enhances European Connectivity with Additional Flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan
Air India on Friday said it will start additional flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan as the airline expands its operations to meet rising demand.

''From 22 June 2024, Air India will operate daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Amsterdam Schiphol and Delhi to Milan Malpensa, increasing frequency on the two key routes from 4x weekly and 5x weekly, respectively.

''Additionally, Air India will add another flight on the Delhi-Copenhagen route, taking the frequency on the route to 5x weekly,'' it said in a release. This will be effective from July 1.

The airline will launch daily, non-stop flights to Zurich from June 16.

Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the expansion of the global route network continues to be a key priority for the airline's ongoing transformation journey. ''The increased frequency to Europe demonstrates this as well as the growing demand for travel between India and Europe''.

Once all the new and additional flights are operational, Air India will be having 80 weekly flights to and from seven points in Europe -- Amsterdam Schiphol, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG, Vienna and Zurich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

