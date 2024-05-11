Left Menu

Head Constable Loses Life in Tragic Road Accident in Muzaffarnagar, UP

Tragedy struck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when a car carrying a 40-year-old head constable overturned after a collision with a truck. The officer, Anuj Sharma, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the deceased in critical condition.

A 40-year-old head constable was killed when his car overturned after colliding with a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police on Saturday said.

The accident took place late Friday night under the Khatauli police station area when the car, with head constable Anuj Sharma in the driving seat, overturned after being hit by a truck near Veer dhaba, Circle Officer (CO) Yatendra Gangvar said.

The head constable was rushed to a hospital soon after the accident. He was declared dead by the doctor, police said. The truck driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle, they said.

The circle officer said that the deceased head constable was posted in Hapur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

