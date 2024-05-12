Ukrainian shelling destroys apartment block in Russia's Belgorod, governor says
A section of a multi-storey apartment block in the Russian city of Belgorod collapsed due to Ukrainian shelling, the Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Sunday.
According to TASS, at least five people were injured in the incident.
