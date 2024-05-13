SA launches MEDTECH Master Plan to Boost Medical Technology Industry

Today, Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel presided over the unveiling of the Medical Technology (MEDTECH) Master Plan at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) headquarters in Sandton. This strategic initiative is set to provide a framework for both the public and private sectors to significantly strengthen and expand the MEDTECH industry in South Africa.

The MEDTECH Master Plan is designed to spearhead growth in the medical technology sector, with a particular emphasis on fostering small to medium enterprises (SMEs) that could eventually cater to both domestic and international markets. This comes at a crucial time as the industry seeks to capitalize on the momentum it gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, when local manufacturers scaled up operations to meet a surge in demand for medical devices.

Minister Patel highlighted the diverse nature of South Africa’s MEDTECH industry, which utilizes a range of materials to produce essential medical products. These products include titanium-based implants, disinfectants, bandages, catheters, IV administration sets, tongue depressors, and various wound care items. The aim is to enhance the industry's capacity to contribute more significantly to the country's economic growth, employment opportunities, and healthcare quality improvements.

"Today's launch marks a pivotal step in our commitment to enhancing health provision while stimulating economic growth through the MEDTECH sector," stated Minister Patel. He noted the collaborative efforts required to achieve the objectives laid out in the master plan, which include developing detailed agreements on intervention areas, fostering ongoing collaboration, and securing commitments for continued development and investment.

The MEDTECH industry in South Africa, one of the largest markets across Africa and the Middle East, was valued at approximately R21 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow to R29.6 billion by 2025. This growth trajectory presents substantial opportunities for innovation and expansion, making the MEDTECH Master Plan a cornerstone for future developments in the sector.