Coconut Tree Falls on Autorickshaw Driver Amid Mumbai Rains, Resulting in Injuries
Autorickshaw driver Hayat Khan critically injured as coconut tree felled on the vehicle during heavy rains in Mumbai, caused by gusty winds. Khan rushed to hospital, condition serious.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:27 IST
An autorickshaw driver was critically injured after a coconut tree fell on the vehicle due to gusty winds amid rains in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, police said. The tree fell on the autorickshaw at Meghwadi Naka in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, and locals rushed the driver, Hayat Khan, to a nearby hospital, an official said.
Khan's condition is said to be serious, he said.
