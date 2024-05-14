Canadian National Railway suspends service on some networks due to wildfires

Canadian National Railway suspended service on its network between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson in British Columbia and north of High Level, Alberta due to wildfires, the company said on Monday.

"We are working with impacted customers as our crews assess damages and identify any required repairs," according to the company. The largely evacuated town of Fort Nelson is in the line of one of the season's first major wildfires that have spread to 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) across Western Canada and are sending smoke plumes over five provinces, as well as parts of the northern U.S.

After its worst-ever-wildfire season last year, Canada experienced one of its warmest winters with low to non-existent snow in many areas, raising fears of a hot summer triggering blazes in forests and wild lands amid an ongoing drought.

