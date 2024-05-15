Afghan Military Helicopter Crash Kills 1 in Western Province, Taliban Confirm
An Afghan military helicopter crashed in Ghor province, killing one and injuring 12. The MI-17 helicopter was on a rescue mission after a civilian vehicle crashed into a river. The cause of the crash was a technical problem, and the crew attempted an emergency landing but hit a wall and crashed. The victim's identity and total number of passengers remain unknown.
An Afghan military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Ghor province in western Afghanistan, killing at least one person, the Taliban defence ministry said.
The crash of the MI-17 was caused by a technical problem, according to a statement.
The helicopter was on a rescue mission after a vehicle carrying civilians plunged into a river near the city of Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, the ministry said in post on the social media platform X.
Twelve passengers were injured in the crash, according to the statement.
The crew tried to make an emergency landing but the helicopter hit a wall and crashed, it added.
The statement did not identify the individual who was killed in the accident and it was not clear how many people were on board.
Images posted on X show the crash site along a river, where dozens of people gathered to try to help the survivors.
