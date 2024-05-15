Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line 1 Operations to be Temporarily Suspended from 6 PM on May 15

Mumbai Metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations suspended from 6 pm Wednesday due to security reasons for PM Modi's roadshow. Commuters advised to alter travel plans.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations in Mumbai from 6 pm on Wednesday till further notice due to security reasons, authorities said.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One said. The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow to be held in Ghatkopar area in the evening.

The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service provides a major connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs.

More than three lakh commuters use the Metro services daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

