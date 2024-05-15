Mumbai Metro Line 1 Operations to be Temporarily Suspended from 6 PM on May 15
Mumbai Metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations suspended from 6 pm Wednesday due to security reasons for PM Modi's roadshow. Commuters advised to alter travel plans.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations in Mumbai from 6 pm on Wednesday till further notice due to security reasons, authorities said.
Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One said. The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow to be held in Ghatkopar area in the evening.
The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service provides a major connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs.
More than three lakh commuters use the Metro services daily.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sharmila Alleges Narendra Modi's Indirect Influence over Jagan Mohan Reddy
Problems in Assam resolved after Narendra Modi became PM: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Tejashwi Yadav criticises Narendra Modi over his remarks on reservation to Muslims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Gujarat's Statehood Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Embark On Two-Day Bengal Visit From Thursday