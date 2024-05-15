Jyothy Labs' Q4 Net Profit Spikes by 31.9% to Rs. 78 Crore

Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a 31.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.15 crore in the March quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.26 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, Jyothy Labs Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 659.99 crore as against Rs 616.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 565.73 crore as compared to Rs 540.71 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, consolidated net profit was at Rs 369.3 crore as against Rs 239.73 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said.

In FY24, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,756.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,486.02 crore.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, Jyothy Labs said.

The company, which sells brands like Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo, Mr White, T-Shine, Neem, Maya, and MoreLight, said its fabric care sales increased 10 per cent for the March quarter over the same period last year and 12.6 per cent for the full year.

Dishwashing sales also increased 6 per cent in Q4FY24 and 8.3 per cent for the full year, while personal care sales increased by 18 per cent in Q4 over the same period last year and 21.1 per cent for the full year.

On the other hand, household insecticides sales were down 9.8 per cent in Q4FY24 and flat for the year due to seasonality impacting the demand, the company said.

''We have delivered a healthy performance for the quarter and for the year with expanding profitability. Our last 4 years have been a consistent double-digit revenue growth with a focus on relentless execution and drive towards higher business scale,'' Jyothy Labs Chairperson and MD MR Jyothy said.

She said with the rise of disposable incomes, there exists an immense future potential in the categories in which the company is present.

