World Bank releases detailed report on Djibouti's digital economy

The World Bank today released a detailed report on the current state of the digital economy in Djibouti. Titled "Djibouti Digital Economy Diagnostic," the report examines the various challenges and opportunities within Djibouti's digital landscape, including the critical need for enhanced digital infrastructure, broader broadband access, affordability, and essential digital skills development for socio-economic growth.

Djibouti has made considerable strides in developing its digital sector; however, the report identifies significant ongoing challenges such as limited ICT investment and barriers to the affordability and accessibility of digital services. Recent governmental initiatives, such as the creation of the Multisectoral Regulatory Authority of Djibouti and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation (MDENI), underscore a robust commitment to overcoming these hurdles and fostering a digital transformation.

"Despite being one of Africa's smallest countries by size and population, Djibouti plays a pivotal role in providing high-speed internet access to its neighbors," stated Fatou Fall, World Bank Resident Representative in Djibouti. She emphasized the potential for improvement in affordability, quality, and access to digital services in the country.

The report encourages collaborative efforts between the government, the private sector, and civil society to harness the full potential of Djibouti's digital economy. It calls for enhanced capacity building, clear governance frameworks, and increased data usage to better understand citizen needs and build public trust.

Highlighting a national commitment to digital progress, Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of Industry, said, "The government is dedicated to tackling these challenges and propelling digital transformation forward. Our national flagship initiative, the 'Smart Nation program,' represents a move toward a more unified and comprehensive approach to digital transformation." He also noted the emphasis on leveraging digital dividends to create job opportunities, particularly for the youth.

Furthermore, the report suggests the need for comprehensive training programs to enhance digital skills among public officials, young graduates, and entrepreneurs, which is crucial for the development of a robust digital economy.

This diagnostic serves as a call to action for Djibouti to continue its efforts in digital transformation, aiming to achieve long-term socio-economic benefits through strategic investments and reforms in the digital sector.