4 Migrants Tragically Killed in Croatia Vehicle Accident
A car carrying migrants on Thursday skidded off road and hit a wall in southern Croatia, killing four people and injuring several others, police said.Croatian media reported that the driver was trying to escape police to avoid being caught for people smuggling. The five other passengers, including a child, were injured and taken to the hospital.Croatia is a European Union EU member state.
Croatia is a European Union (EU) member state. Migrants trying to reach Western Europe come to Croatia through Bosnia before moving on towards Slovenia or Italy. They often turn to people smugglers to get them across borders without authorization.
The accident happened around 7 am in the town of Sinj, 18.6 kilometers (11.6 miles) away from the Bosnian border.
