Airport in Russia's Mineralnye Vody catches fire - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:26 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

An airport in the city of Mineralnye Vody in southern Russia caught fire on Friday during construction work, state-run RIA news agency reported citing emergency services. SHOT media outlet reported the arrivals terminal was ablaze and TASS news agency said that fire brigades were on their way to the scene.

Pictures shared in Russian Telegram channels showed thick smoke billowing from the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

