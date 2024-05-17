Airport in Russia's Mineralnye Vody catches fire - RIA

An airport in the city of Mineralnye Vody in southern Russia caught fire on Friday during construction work, state-run RIA news agency reported citing emergency services. SHOT media outlet reported the arrivals terminal was ablaze and TASS news agency said that fire brigades were on their way to the scene.

Pictures shared in Russian Telegram channels showed thick smoke billowing from the building.

