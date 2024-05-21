NTSB to Assist Singapore in Severe Turbulence Probe

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it will send an accredited representative and four technical advisors to support Singapore's investigation into a severe turbulence incident on Singapore Airlines Flight 321.

Under an international aviation treaty, the NTSB can take part as a representative since the plane was built by Boeing . The investigation will be led by the Singapore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau.

