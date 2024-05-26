UPDATE 3-Aircraft that was in severe turbulence incident returns to Singapore

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) aircraft used for a flight in which a passenger died during severe turbulence returned to Singapore on Sunday, five days after its emergency landing in Bangkok, the carrier said in a statement.

A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday after flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar. The flight, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, diverted to Bangkok.

SIA said the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was flown back to Singapore on Sunday, adding the airline was fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into the incident. Fifty-two people who were on board remain in Bangkok, including 40 passengers and a crew member receiving treatment in hospital, SIA said.

Five of the injured are in intensive care - three Australians, one British and one New Zealander, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok said on Sunday.

