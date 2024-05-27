Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Four Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident near Kodurupadu village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, four members of a Tamil Nadu family lost their lives in a car crash on Monday. The accident occurred when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck. The sole survivor, Sathya, is critically injured.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:10 IST
Four people were killed and one injured when their car dashed into a truck on the national highway in Krishna district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Kodurupadu village, they said.

Five members of a family belonging to Tamil Nadu were travelling in a car from Kovvuru of West Godavari district heading towards their home state.

According to police, Swaminathan, who was on the wheel crashed into a stationary truck on the national highway, leading to an accident. He, along with his three children, Rakesh, Radha Priya and Gopi, died on the spot.

Swaminathan's wife Sathya was seriously injured and was rushed to Vijayawada Government Hospital, where her condition is said to be critical, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

