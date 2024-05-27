EU Expands Sanctions: Impact on Voice of Europe and Notable Businessmen
The European Union has extended its sanctions list to include the news website Voice of Europe and businessmen Viktor Medvedchuk and Artem Marchevskyi. The sanctions entail travel bans and asset freezes. Travel bans prevent the individuals from entering or transiting through the EU, while the Voice of Europe faces an asset freeze.
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
The European Union has added news website Voice of Europe and businessmen connected to it, Viktor Medvedchuk and Artem Marchevskyi, to an EU-wide sanctions list, extending sanctions imposed earlier by the Czech Republic, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Sanctions on two individuals consist of travel bans and asset freezes," the ministry said. "Travel bans prevent listed individuals from entering or transiting through EU territory by land, air or sea. Sanctions on Voice of Europe consist of asset freezes."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement