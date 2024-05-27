Left Menu

EU Expands Sanctions: Impact on Voice of Europe and Notable Businessmen

The European Union has extended its sanctions list to include the news website Voice of Europe and businessmen Viktor Medvedchuk and Artem Marchevskyi. The sanctions entail travel bans and asset freezes. Travel bans prevent the individuals from entering or transiting through the EU, while the Voice of Europe faces an asset freeze.

The European Union has added news website Voice of Europe and businessmen connected to it, Viktor Medvedchuk and Artem Marchevskyi, to an EU-wide sanctions list, extending sanctions imposed earlier by the Czech Republic, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Sanctions on two individuals consist of travel bans and asset freezes," the ministry said. "Travel bans prevent listed individuals from entering or transiting through EU territory by land, air or sea. Sanctions on Voice of Europe consist of asset freezes."

