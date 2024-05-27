Aparna Constructions Ventures into Mall and Cinema Businesses
Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd has invested Rs 284 crore to enter the shopping mall and cinema businesses with the launch of Aparna Neo Mall and Aparna Cinemas in Hyderabad. The company plans to develop four new malls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by 2027.
- Country:
- India
Realty firm Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has entered into shopping mall and cinema businesses with an investment of Rs 284 crore.
In a statement, Aparna Constructions and Estates announced its foray into the retail-commercial and entertainment segments with the launch of Aparna Neo Mall and Aparna Cinemas in Hyderabad.
Located in Nallagandla region, the shopping mall is spread across 3.67 acres with a total developable area of 3.5 lakh square feet.
''Aligned with their broader business diversification goals, Aparna Constructions has made a strategic investment of Rs 252 crore in Aparna Neo and an additional investment of Rs 32 crore in Aparna Cinemas,'' it added.
The company has plans to develop four new malls, across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, by 2027.
Aparna Constructions has a current portfolio of 77 projects, of which 66 are residential properties and 11 are commercial and retail spaces across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event
France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more
Newgen Positioned in Gartner® Market Guide for Commercial Banking Cash Management and Trade Finance Solutions 2023
Ola CEO: India Needs Indigenous Tech Platforms, Declines Microsoft Investment