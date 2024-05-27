Left Menu

Taxi Blaze Near Uttam Nagar Disrupts Traffic

A taxi car was reduced to ashes after it caught fire in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi. The driver escaped unharmed. The incident caused traffic disruptions on Najafgarh Road. Delhi Fire Services extinguished the flames promptly. No injuries were reported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:20 IST
Taxi Blaze Near Uttam Nagar Disrupts Traffic
A taxi car was reduced to ashes after the moving vehicle caught fire in the Uttam Nagar area in west Delhi on Monday, police said.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, no one received injuries in the blaze and the matter was immediately informed to the Delhi Fire Services.

The car's driver, the only person in the car during the incident, jumped off the vehicle after he noticed sparks, they said.

''Traffic was affected on Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Uttam Nagar towards Dwarka Mor due to fire incident in a car near a metro pillar. One fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused,'' an official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

