Nalco's Profit Surges: Key Insights on Financial Milestone

State-owned Nalco on Monday reported two-fold rise in consolidated profit to Rs 996.74 crore for the March quarter on the back of lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 495 crore in the March quarter of FY23, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a filing to the BSE. However, the consolidated total income during the quarter dropped to Rs 3,663.09 crore from Rs 3,726.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenses of the company in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped to Rs 2,720.42 crore from Rs 3,160.50 crore a year earlier. Nalco is a Navratna PSU under the ministry of mines. It is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium-power complex in the country. The company has formed a JV company -- Angul Aluminium Park Pvt Ltd' (AAPPL) -- with Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to give a boost to ancillary, upstream and downstream products related to the aluminium industry.

