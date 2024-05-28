Russian Air Defence Downs Drone Near Moscow
A drone was downed by Russian air defence units outside Moscow, according to the Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov. The drone fragments landed on a private house in Balashikha, with no injuries reported. Temporarily, aircraft were redirected from flight paths northeast of Moscow.
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 00:31 IST
Russian air defence units downed a drone outside Moscow on Monday, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.
Vorobyov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said fragments from the downed drone landed on a private house at about 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) in Balashikha, just east of the capital. Those inside the house escaped unhurt.
Tass news agency, quoting aviation services, said aircraft had been temporarily directed away from flight paths northeast of Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
