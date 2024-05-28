DPIIT-WinZO partner to showcase talent at Gamescom Latam; India's top gaming startups to shine on global stage

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) Startup India initiative, in collaboration with WinZO, has announced the selection of 18 gaming startups to represent India at Gamescom Latam, in a boost to India's burgeoning gaming industry. According to a press release, these startups were chosen from over 100 participating technology and gaming companies and technology colleges by a panel of industry veterans.

The panel included Rohit Kumar Singh, Former Secretary to the Government of India; Suresh K Reddy, Indian Ambassador to Brazil; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge; Rajesh Raju, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital; and Dr. Umesh Mukhi, Associate Professor of Management at FGV - EAESP. The selected games encompass a wide range of genres, from cultural and historical narratives such as "Tanhaji - The Maratha Warrior" and "Chola Empire," to various other categories including cricket, mythology, puzzles, racing, physics-based challenges, and chess.

These innovations hail from major urban centres like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata, as well as smaller cities like Nashik. Among the winners is a student group from the Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology in Hyderabad. This initiative is part of WinZO's flagship Bharat Tech Triumph program, which aims to create a global platform uniting leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, visionaries, and other stakeholders dedicated to fostering innovation and promoting technological exports from India.

The winning companies will be sponsored by WinZO to showcase their innovative products at the first-ever India Pavilion at Gamescom Latam. This event, which will be inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Brazil in Sao Paulo next month, will provide game developers with the opportunity to explore and launch their games in Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America and the fourth-largest mobile gaming market, with approximately 4.6 billion annual mobile game downloads. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, said, "Programs such as Bharat Tech Triumph are a welcome initiative where the industry joins forces with the government, catapulting the startup ecosystem forward. It gives me great pleasure to see that this program supports budding game developers, providing them with global exposure and the opportunity to represent India at Gamescom LATAM, created and sponsored by WinZO and IEIC."

He added, "The India Pavilion at Gamescom LATAM will be fundamental in showcasing our tech prowess, IP, Indian culture, storytelling and heritage on a global scale. India's foray into LATAM represents a new horizon for our technology entrepreneurs, driven by the export of technology and IP. By joining this initiative, developers chase dreams and fuel India's rise as a leading force in technology exports." Rohit Kumar Singh, Former Secretary to the Government of India, stated, "By investing in opportunities highlighting Indian creativity and technological prowess, WinZO is setting new benchmarks in the global gaming industry. This is truly the decade of India."

"With a foundation built on world-class inventions and a commitment to fostering homegrown talent, India is set to lead the way in technological innovation. WinZO exemplifies this trajectory, harnessing the power of Indian creativity and technology to impact the global stage significantly", he added. Paavan Nanda, Co-Founder WinZO, commented, "India has long been a cradle of innovation, producing groundbreaking solutions and inventions that have not only addressed local challenges but have also gained global recognition. Our innovations have stood as a testament to India's ingenuity and resourcefulness."

He added, "WinZO aims to bring these traditional games and pieces of Indian heritage, along with new Indian gaming IP, to the international stage through platforms such as Gamescom and initiatives like Bharat Tech Triumph." These games not only showcase India's prowess in technology and gaming but also represent a significant step towards establishing a global footprint for Indian developers.

The Bharat Tech Triumph initiative reflects dedication to the vision outlined by the Prime Minister and President for 'Made in Bharat for India & the World.' Aligned with initiatives like Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India, this collective effort aims to propel Bharat as a powerhouse of technological innovation, shaping the next era of technology and contributing to the vision of achieving a USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2030. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)