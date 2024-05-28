Tragic Family Accident: Three Lives Lost in Almora Gorge Fall

Three members of a family were killed and one injured after their car fell into a gorge in Salt area of Almora district of Uttarakhand, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Chacharoti where the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, which slipped off the road and fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge, the police said. There were four members of the same family in the car and were going from Roorkee in Haridwar district to Deghat in Almora, they said. Munendra Singh, his wife Shashi and their nine-year-old daughter Aditi died on the spot, while their 11-year-old son Arnav is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The family was a resident of the Civil Lines area in Roorkee, they added.

