NHAI Closes Flyover Lane in Gurugram for Safety Amid Damage Concerns

In a precautionary measure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has closed a lane for traffic movement after a part of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover here was found to have ''sunk'' and its plaster damaged, officials said on Wednesday.

Six NHAI employees have been deployed to prevent any accidents due to the 20-metre damaged portion, an official said.

A committee of three experts has also been formed by NHAI to investigate the matter and send a report on the reason for the damage to the flyover within the next seven days, the official added.

According to Gurugram Traffic Police, plaster fell from a portion of the flyover on Sunday night. On Monday, a lane of the flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur route was closed for traffic movement.

''About two feet of plaster had fallen from the Hero Honda Flyover, due to which barriers have been installed and a lane has been closed for traffic. Our cops are on duty and traffic movement is smooth in the three lanes without any hindrance. NHAI officials are getting it repaired,'' said Virender Vij, DCP traffic.

The 1400-metre flyover was constructed at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. Its construction started in 2014 and was completed in 2017.

The flyover has multiple cases of such damage. The Jaipur-Delhi portion was damaged twice in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, the upper part of the flyover was demolished and rebuilt. Last year, Gurugram Police arrested four people from the construction company for using substandard material in the construction of the flyover in connection with a case registered in 2019.

