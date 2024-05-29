Left Menu

Bata India Reports Q4 Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth

Bata India Ltd reported a 3.02% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 ending March 2024, amounting to Rs 63.64 crore. Despite a revenue growth of 2.47% to Rs 797.87 crore, total expenses rose by 5.22%. The company plans to accelerate growth through significant brand and technology investments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:17 IST
Bata India Reports Q4 Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.02 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 65.62 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.

Bata India's revenue from operations was up 2.47 per cent to Rs 797.87 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 778.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Bata India in the March quarter were at Rs 736.83 crore, up 5.22 per cent.

"The results for the quarter are a factor of resilience despite sluggish demand conditions to drive growth in a sustainable manner with strong margin performance," said an earning statement from Bata India.

Bata's total income in the March quarter was at Rs 736.83 crore, up 5.22 per cent.

Commenting on performance, MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said: ''Bata India navigated well through the unforeseen sluggishness in the market driving towards sustainable growth led by brands backed by significant investments in marketing and technology. Our strategies helped us defending margins." For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Bata India's consolidated net profit was down 18.7 per cent to Rs 262.51 crore against Rs 323 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operation in FY24 was up marginally at Rs 3,478.61 crore as against Rs 3,451.56 crore a year ago. According to Bata, with a "positive outlook and to accelerate growth", significant investments in the brand and technology are continued. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Bata India informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended 240 per cent dividend, which is Rs 12/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Shares of Bata India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,373.50 on BSE, up 1.23 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024