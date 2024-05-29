Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Schiphol: Person Found in Aircraft Engine

A person tragically died after ending up in a running aircraft engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. Dutch airline KLM confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. The Dutch military police, Marechaussee, are also investigating but have not yet identified the person or the cause of the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:34 IST
A person died after ending up in a running aircraft engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Dutch airline KLM said on Wednesday.

Dutch media had reported on the incident earlier on Wednesday, while the Dutch military police, Marechaussee, said in a tweet it was running an investigation. The investigation has not yet identified who the person was, a Marechaussee spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson added that it was too early to say whether this was an "incident", or a form of suicide. He added that all passengers and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane. KLM, which is part of France-KLM, also said in a statement it was investigating the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

