North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea, Says Japan

(Adds Japanese government announcement) SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) -

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said on Thursday. The projectile has already fallen into sea, according to the Japanese coast guard.

South North's Yonhap News Agency also reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, citing South Korea's military. The North Korean missile appears to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported citing multiple defence ministry officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)