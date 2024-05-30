Left Menu

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea, Says Japan

North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile on Thursday, which landed in the sea. According to the Japanese government and NHK, the missile did not enter Japan's exclusive economic zone. The event was also confirmed by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency and military sources.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 03:09 IST
(Adds Japanese government announcement) SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) -

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said on Thursday. The projectile has already fallen into sea, according to the Japanese coast guard.

South North's Yonhap News Agency also reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, citing South Korea's military. The North Korean missile appears to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported citing multiple defence ministry officials.

