Tragic Bus Accident in Jammu: 7 Dead, 25 Injured

A tragic bus accident in Jammu district resulted in seven deaths and 25 injuries after the vehicle carrying pilgrims from Haryana skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge. Rescue operations are ongoing with the injured being shifted to local hospitals for treatment.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:32 IST
Seven people were killed and 25 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added.

Earlier, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district. A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

