Left Menu

U.S. Economy Slows; Potential For Fed Rate Cuts Grows

U.S. stock index futures reduced early losses after data indicated the economy grew slower in Q1, increasing hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The GDP growth estimate was revised to 1.3% from 1.6%. Personal Consumption Expenditures index also showed inflation trends in line with estimates.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:14 IST
U.S. Economy Slows; Potential For Fed Rate Cuts Grows
AI Generated Representative Image

U.S. stock index futures pared early losses on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than previously estimated, boosting hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. The second estimate for U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product growth was for an increase of 1.3%, versus the prior estimate of 1.6%, and in line with forecasts from economists polled by Reuters.

Data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 3.3% in the first quarter. Excluding food and energy prices, the index increased 3.6%, versus an expected 3.7% increase. Additionally, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to 219,000, versus a forecast of 218,000 new claims.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 299 points, or 0.78%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.25 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.14%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024