Left Menu

AiDash Launches First ESOP Buyback After Successful Series C Funding

Enterprise SaaS company AiDash announced its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback programme. This initiative allows full-time employees with over three years of tenure to cash in their vested shares. The announcement follows AiDash's completion of a USD 58.5 million Series C funding round, highlighting the company's growth and commitment to employee rewards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:24 IST
AiDash Launches First ESOP Buyback After Successful Series C Funding
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Enterprise SaaS company AiDash on Thursday said it is rolling out its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback programme.

The new buyback plan covers existing full-time employees with an established tenure of more than three years, allowing them to cash in their vested shares to realise the value that has accrued over time, the company said in a statement. The buyback plan comes after the recent closing of the company's oversubscribed USD 58.5 million Series C funding round, which brought the total amount raised to USD 91.5 million.

''The buyback underscores our commitment to rewarding our team and nurture a culture of growth within the organisation,'' AiDash Co-Founder Rahul Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024