TotalEnergies Reaches 2 GW Green Energy Milestone in France and Expands Renewables in Africa

TotalEnergies has achieved a significant milestone of 2 GW of installed green electricity in France, following a $400 million investment in domestic green energy in 2023. Despite generating 90% of its 2023 income from oil and gas, the French energy giant is diversifying its portfolio with a strong commitment to increasing renewable energy penetration.

Global and African Commitments

In Africa, TotalEnergies advocates for sustainable energy development through a multi-energy approach, targeting energy security and distribution across local and regional markets. The company continues to invest heavily in Africa’s oil and gas resources, such as the Akpo West Field Development in Nigeria and the Mozambique LNG facility, while accelerating renewable projects in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Uganda, South Africa, and Angola.

Investment and Expansion

TotalEnergies allocated $16.8 billion across its global operations in 2023, with 35% directed towards low-carbon energies. This investment resulted in a 6 GW increase in renewable energy capacity, contributing to a total generation of 33 TWh of electricity, including 19 TWh from renewables. The company plans to invest over $4 billion annually in renewable energy, aiming for 35% of its total power generation to come from renewables by 2025. In 2023, TotalEnergies reduced its emissions by 24% compared to 2015 levels, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

Major Projects in Africa

TotalEnergies is spearheading the Solarization project in Africa, with over 1,000 service stations powered by solar technology in the first phase and plans to power over 4,200 service stations continent-wide. In South Africa, the company is developing a combined 260 MW solar and wind project in Northern Cape Province and a hybrid renewables project integrating a 216 MW solar plant with a 500 MWh battery storage system. In Mozambique, it is leading a 1,500 MW hydropower project on the Zambezi River and co-developing a 120 MW solar PV plant in Uganda.

The company is also investing in green hydrogen projects. In Mauritania, in partnership with Chariot Energy, it is leveraging over 10 GW of solar and wind capacity. In Tunisia, TotalEnergies is studying a large-scale green hydrogen project, “H2 Notos,” for export to Central Europe. Additionally, the Morocco-UK Power Project aims to develop 11.5 GW of renewable energy in Morocco for local and European markets.

Oil and Gas Investments for Energy Security

TotalEnergies' sustained investments in African oil and gas are essential for global renewable penetration and enhanced energy security. In Angola, the company and its partners recently approved a $6-billion investment for the development of the Cameia and Golfinho fields, which will boost the country’s oil production and GDP, generating capital for renewable energy projects like the 35 MWp Quilemba Solar PV plant. In the Republic of Congo, TotalEnergies is investing $600 million to enhance exploration and production in the Moho Nord field while driving environmental sustainability through initiatives like the BaCasi project, which will plant a 40,000-hectare forest on the Batéké Plateaux, eliminating over 10 million tons of CO2 over 20 years.

A Vision for Africa’s Energy Future

“A diversified, integrated energy future is crucial for the development of Africa’s economy and energy security,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC). “TotalEnergies continues to play a vital role in advancing the continent’s oil and gas sector, in tandem with accelerated renewable deployment, to ensure a just transition. We commend TotalEnergies on its efforts to diversify the global power mix while investing and believing in the magnitude of Africa’s energy resources.”

TotalEnergies' dual strategy of bolstering oil and gas production while investing heavily in renewables reflects its commitment to a balanced and sustainable energy future, crucial for both global and African markets.